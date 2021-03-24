Cubaj, Lahtinen Named All-America Regional Finalists

THE FLATS – Senior Lorela Cubaj and junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen were named among 52 finalists announced Wednesday for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team. The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from these finalists and announce the team on Saturday, April 3.

The ACC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Cubaj has started all 25 games for the Yellow Jackets and was named to the All-ACC first team by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and head coaches. Cubaj owns 14 double-doubles on the season and has recorded four-straight dating back to the ACC Tournament. The Terni, Italy native is averaging a double-double on the season behind 12.4 points and a team-high 11.7 rebounds per game. She has recorded 17 double-figure rebounding games and 18 double-figure scoring outings this season.

Lahtinen has been a consistent offensive presence for Tech this season, leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game. She was tabbed the first-ever ACC Most Improved Player in Georgia Tech history after increasing her scoring average by over five points a game from last season. The Helsinki, Finland native owns 17 games scoring in double-figures, including 13 with 15 points or more. She set a career-high in scoring, dropping 30 points against NC State to become just one of six players in the ACC to own a 30-plus point game. Lahtinen also earned All-ACC honors, being tabbed to the first team by the Blue Ribbon Panel and second team by the head coaches.