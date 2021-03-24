Cubaj, Lahtinen Named All-America Regional Finalists

THE FLATS – Senior Lorela Cubaj and junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen were named among 52 finalists announced Wednesday for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team. The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from these finalists and announce the team on Saturday, April 3.
The ACC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Cubaj has started all 25 games for the Yellow Jackets and was named to the All-ACC first team by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and head coaches. Cubaj owns 14 double-doubles on the season and has recorded four-straight dating back to the ACC Tournament. The Terni, Italy native is averaging a double-double on the season behind 12.4 points and a team-high 11.7 rebounds per game. She has recorded 17 double-figure rebounding games and 18 double-figure scoring outings this season.
Lahtinen has been a consistent offensive presence for Tech this season, leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game. She was tabbed the first-ever ACC Most Improved Player in Georgia Tech history after increasing her scoring average by over five points a game from last season. The Helsinki, Finland native owns 17 games scoring in double-figures, including 13 with 15 points or more. She set a career-high in scoring, dropping 30 points against NC State to become just one of six players in the ACC to own a 30-plus point game. Lahtinen also earned All-ACC honors, being tabbed to the first team by the Blue Ribbon Panel and second team by the head coaches.
Georgia Tech advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 after defeating West Virginia in second-round action Tuesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets will meet top-seeded South Carolina next. Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later time.
To view the complete list of regional finalists, please click here.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.