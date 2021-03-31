Cubaj, Fletcher Set to Return for Fifth Year

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball seniors Lorela Cubaj and Kierra Fletcher have announced they plan to use their fifth year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA and return to The Flats for the 2021-22 season. Cubaj and Fletcher were two major components to Tech’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 run this year.

The ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Cubaj started all 26 games this season and averaged a double-double behind 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. She recorded 14 double-doubles on the year, the most by a Yellow Jacket since 1991-92, and finished with a team-high 34 blocks. Cubaj also garnered All-ACC first team honors by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and head coaches, All-Defensive Team recognition and was named to the All-ACC Tournament second team.

“I decided to stay here at Georgia Tech to keep improving my game and help Georgia Tech women’s basketball stay at the top of the ACC,” said Cubaj.

A four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, Fletcher has been a dominate presence on the floor for Tech. She appeared in 21 games this season and started 19, after missing the first five due to injury. She finished the season second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.0 points per game, while averaging 35.2 minutes. Additionally, Fletcher averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, while posting 78 assists, 17 steals and 11 blocks. Fletcher hit a major milestone this season, surpassing the 1,000-career points mark to become the 32nd Yellow Jacket to join the prestigious club.

“I’m excited to return for my fifth year and continue to work on developing my game with this coaching staff,” said Kierra Fletcher. “I was very proud of our team and our performance this season, but my goal is to make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament, which I believe we can do next year.”

“Needless to say, this coaching staff is extremely excited about Lorela Cubaj and Kierra Fletcher returning next season,” head coach Nell Fortner said. “We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments this season including playing in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and finishing third in the ACC after being picked to finish lower in the preseason. When looking forward to next season and our off-season, having Lorela and Kierra return is exciting as we continue to build this program into one that is year in and year out competing for titles.”