Cruz, Roach Fall in NCAA Doubles Championship

WACO, TEXAS – Georgia Tech’s doubles team of Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach pushed their opponent to the brink in the opening round of the NCAA Doubles Championship on Wednesday, but fell just short of advancing to the round of 16.

Facing No. 12-ranked Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual of TCU in the round of 32, Cruz and Roach battled in the first set. The Jackets fell behind early, 3-1, but rallied back to 3-3 and held for a 4-3 lead. The teams would trade the next two games to a 5-4 Tech advantage. Tech had two match points in the next service game, but TCU held at deuce and would win the next two games to take the first set, 7-5.

The second set mirrored the first with TCU jumping out with a 3-1 lead. After Tech held in the first service game of the set, Pascual and Otway would win the next three games and maintain the lead through the set to close out the win, 7-5, 6-4.

The NCAA Doubles Championship closed the fall tournament season for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets return to action in the spring for the dual season.



RESULTS

Doubles

D32: Jade Otway/Isabel Pascual (TCU) def. Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) 7-5, 6-4

