Cruz Clinches 4-3 Win at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis rebounded from dropping the doubles point to win four singles matches on the road, capturing a 4-3 win at Louisville on Friday afternoon. Alejandra Cruz won the deciding match in a three-set battle as Tech improved to 12-8 overall and 6-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

DOUBLES

Louisville swept doubles action to gain the early match lead, 1-0. The Cardinals captured court three, 6-2, to take the advantage in doubles play before the top two courts finished within minutes of each other to complete the sweep. Court two proved to be the clinching match where Berta Miret and Lika Peresypkina broke a 3-all standstill against Cruz and Given Roach, winning the next three games to seal the win, 6-3. Minutes later Louisville won court one, 6-3, to complete the sweep of doubles action.

SINGLES

Georgia Tech won the first three singles matches to rally back and gain the lead, 3-1. Taly Licht evened the match and put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard, cruising on court five against Germany Davis. Licht jumped out with a 5-2 lead in the opening set and took the set lead, 6-3. The freshman did not drop a game in the second set, 6-0, to even the match at 1-1.

Competing on court four, Roach handed Georgia Tech its first lead of the match, collecting a straight-set win over Allie Gretkowski. Roach won the first two games of the opening set before Gretkowski took a 3-2 edge. But the advantage was short-lived as Roach won the next four games to take the first set, 6-3. The Jacket carried momentum into the second set, winning, 6-1, to give the Jackets a 2-1 match lead.

Minutes later, Scarlett Nicholson put Georgia Tech on the verge of victory from court one. The sophomore dominated the first set, 6-1, against Alice Otis, but the Cardinal battled in the second set. Nicholson held a 5-4 lead before Otis brought it to 5-all. Nicholson held strong and won the next two games to seal the win, 6-1, 7-5, putting Georgia Tech on top, 3-1.

Louisville took the next two courts to tie the match at 3-3. The Cardinals grabbed court six, 6-3, 6-3, before collecting a three-set win on court three, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, leaving the match to be decided on court two where Cruz battled Peresypkina. The Cardinal took the first set handedly, 6-1, but Cruz battled back to take the second set, 7-5. In the deciding set, Cruz raced out with a 4-0 lead and extended her advantage to 5-1. Cruz served out the match, 6-1, to clinch the road victory, 4-3, for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech plays its final regular season road match on Sunday, traveling to Notre Dame. First serve is slated for 11 a.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Allie Gretkowski/Alice Otis (LOU) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-3

2. Berta Miret/Lika Peresypkina (LOU) def. No. 57 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) 6-3*

3. Elisabeth Iila/Elena Noguero (LOU) def. Taly Licht/Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,2*,1

Singles

1. No. 36 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Alice Otis (LOU) 6-1, 7-5

2. No. 104 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Lika Peresypkina (LOU) 1-6, 7-5, 6-1*

3. Elena Noguero (LOU) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

4. Given Roach (GT) def. Allie Gretkowski (LOU) 6-3, 6-1

5. Taly Licht (GT) def. Germany Davis (LOU) 6-3, 6-0

6. Elisabeth Iila (LOU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3, 6-3

Order of finish: 5,4,1,6,3,2*

