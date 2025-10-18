Cruz Advances to Quarterfinals at ITA Regionals

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Alejandra Cruz secured a quarterfinal spot in the ITA Southeast Regionals after pocketing a pair of singles wins on Saturday as Georgia Tech women’s tennis collected five wins overall on the third day of the tournament. The tournament, which contains automatic qualification into NCAA Individual Championships, is being played at the USTA National Campus.

Saturday action featured the singles rounds of 32 and 16 as the Yellow Jackets had four representatives in the singles draw. Cruz battled to a pair of victories, pulling out a three-set win over Ema Bariankova of Kennesaw State in the round of 32. The Jacket took the first set, 6-2, but dropped the second, 6-2, to force a final third set. Cruz dominated the final set, 6-1, to move into the round of 16 where she met Central Florida’s Jantje Tilbuerger. The senior pocketed a straight-set win over the Knight, upending Tilbuerger, 6-3, 6-2, to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Taly Licht, Eleni Karantali and Scarlett Nicholson were also in competition in the round of 32, dropping hard-fought battles.

In consolation action, the Yellow Jackets collected a trio of singles victories from Seri Nayuki, Given Roach and Olivia Carneiro. Nayuki downed Stetson’s Katsiaryna Tuliakova, 6-2, 6-4, while Roach defeated Francesca Mgilio of South Florida, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Carneiro’s opponent withdrew due to injury and all three Jackets will compete in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Sunday action will feature both doubles and singles competition. The doubles round of 16 will begin at 9 a.m. with three Georgia Tech tandems seeking spots in the quarterfinals. The two singles finalists from each regional across the country, totaling 26 players, will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship. Additionally, the doubles champion from each region (13 doubles teams) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

RESULTS

Singles Round of 32

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Ema Barianakova (KSU) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Emma Dong (UGA) def. Taly Licht (GT) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

Aely Arai (Miami) def. Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-0, 6-2

Xinyi Nong (Florida) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Singles Round of 16

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Jantje Tilbuerger (UCF) 6-3, 6-2

Singles Consolation Round of 32

Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Katsiaryna Tuliakova (Stetson) 6-2, 6-4

Given Roach (GT) def. Francesca Miglio (USF) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Malika Amirgalieva (FAU) w/o (inj)

Sunday Schedule of Play

Singles Quarterfinals

Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Sofia Rojas (UGA) – 12:30 p.m.

Singles Consolation Round of 16

Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Lucie Pawlak (Florida)

Given Roach (GT) vs. Pilar Astigarrgara Harper (Stetson)

Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Evelyn Warkentin (Georgia Southern)

Doubles Round of 16

Eleni Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Panna Bartha/Katrin Pavkova (FAU) – 9 a.m.

Scarlett Nicholson/Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Hayden Mulberry/Emily Deming (UGA) – 9 a.m.

Seri Nayuki/Given Roach (GT) vs. Melisa Senli/Francesca Miglio (USF) – 9 a.m.

