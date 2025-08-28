Cross Country Kicks Off 2025 Season at Stan Sims Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams will begin their 2025 campaign with the Stan Sims Invite on Friday morning at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth, Georgia.

Stan Sims Invite

Friday, August 29

Men’s 4 Mile Race: 8:30AM

Women’s 5000M Race: 9:15AM

Allatoona Creek Park

Meet Information

ESPN+

Live Results

Teams: Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State (Host), Emory, SCAD Atlanta

GT Men’s XC Runners: Alexander Arrambide, Billy Carlton, Matt Castronuovo, Ethan Curnow, John Jessup, Richard Planck, Joey Sandel, Taylor Wade, Wyatt Windham

GT Women’s XC Runners: Ella Bailey, Stella Chambless, Lottie Chappell, Ava Coffey, Katie Hamfeldt, Sadie Honig, Maddie Jones, Gracie Marston, Evelyn Schlitz, Claire Shelton, Caitlin Thomas, Alexis Wingenbach

Both teams finished in the top-10 at the 2024 NCAA Division I South Regional with the women placing seventh in the 6k event and the men placing eighth in the 10k contest. Kate Jortberg finished 13th and qualified for the national championship while junior Devin Wade came across the line at 21st.

The men’s squad includes 10 returners and two newcomers. Joey Sandel and Taylor Wade return to the Flats after their top-75 finishes at the regional championships last season. The newcomers include John Jessup, who will make his Yellow Jacket cross country debut after competing for the track and field team last spring. Freshman Wyatt Windham joins the team coming out of Dahlonega, Georgia.

The women’s squad includes 12 returners and five incoming freshmen. Sadie Honig, Maddie Jones, Evelyn Schlitz, Caitlin Thomas, and Alexis Wingenbach are set to make their collegiate debuts tomorrow.

Georgia Tech returns to the Stan Sims Invite following team and individual victories for both teams last season. John Higinbotham crossed the line first with a 19:20.33 time in the four-mile run as D. Wade joined him on the podium for a third-place finish. The Yellow Jackets scored a 1-2-3 finish in the 5k with Mary Brady, Grace Driskill, and Kate Jortberg sealing an all-Yellow Jacket podium.

