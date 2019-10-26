Coquillard Walks Off Samford in Fall Ball Finale

Box Score | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – Fans got a small taste of #CardiacJackets on Saturday afternoon as Georgia Tech baseball scored seven runs over the final four frames, including freshman Will Coquillard’s first-pitch, no-doubt walkoff home run, to down Samford 8-7 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets had helplessly watched the Bulldogs increase the lead slowly but surely over the middle-stretch of the game, only putting up an early run in the third. But a freshman Jadyn Jackson RBI bullet up the middle scored junior Cameron Turley and broke the ice off the bats.

Freshman Stephen Reid also had the big bat as he hammered a two-run homer in the 10th during the predetermined 12-inning affair, while both freshmen Josh Giesler and Harrison Thiel chipped away at the lead with a sac fly and double, respectively. Then Coquillard came in to pitch the final inning, using just 12 pitches to retire four batters.

Junior Baron Radcliff then took a leadoff walk in the final frame and had freshman Andrew Walker pinch run. A groundout moved him second and a strikeout put Samford an out a way. But Coquillard only needed one pitch and the game was over.

Overall at the plate, Jackson led all Jackets with a 2-for-3 day, while Reid and Coquillard led with two RBI apiece. Also recording hits on the day was Jake Holland and Michael Sorrow III.

On the mound, Tech used 11 pitchers overall. Zach Maxwell got the nod to start and threw a hitless 2.0 innings. Andy Archer, Sam Crawford, Jamie Taylor, Jackson Finley, Andrew Jenkins and Coquillard also finished with shutout outings.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.