Collins to Lead “First Chop” at Braves-Mets on Aug. 13

Each package comes with a game ticket and a Georgia Tech/Braves co-branded hat. This year’s hat features a graphite body with a Tech Gold 70s-style Braves “A” on the front and Georgia Tech’s iconic interlocking GT logo on the side.

The Braves are offering Tech fans three special packages to choose from for Georgia Tech Night at SunTrust Park: $46 for a terrace reserved seat, $35 for a home run porch seat and $28 for a grandstand infield seat.

Collins will lead fans in the first Tomahawk Chop of the ballgame before the Braves bat in the bottom of the first inning against the New York Mets.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins will lead the “First Chop” during the Atlanta Braves’ Georgia Tech Night at SunTrust Park on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Additionally, the Braves will donate $3 from each Georgia Tech Night package purchased to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, GT athletics’ fundraising arm.

Awesome to have Harrison Butker lead Atlanta Braves First Chop at Georgia Tech Night! #ChopOn Posted by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, June 15, 2018

In 2018, former Yellow Jacket and current Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker led the First Chop on Georgia Tech Night at SunTrust Park.

