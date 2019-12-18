Cold Start, Miscues Doom Tech against Cards

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (.pdf) | Postgame Quotes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball was unable to overcome cold shooting in the first half and 44-combined turnovers between the two teams in the 65-47 non-conference setback to Ball State on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (4-5) shot just 22.7 percent in the first half (14.3 from three) en route to finishing at 41.4 percent overall. Conversely, the Cardinals (6-4) started red-hot, shooting 50 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from downtown and finished with a 46.4 field goal percentage.

Tech also committed 16 turnovers in the first half and 24 overall as Ball State turned those miscues into 22 points on the other end to forge its lead.

Individually, the Jackets were led by senior forward James Banks III, who amassed 13 points and eight boards on the night, while sophomore guard Michael Devoe finished with 11 points. The Cardinals’ redshirt freshman Jarron Coleman led the way offensively, scoring 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while senior Kyle Mallers recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tech returns to action Sunday, Dec. 22, facing Boise State in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. Eastern time, and the game will be televised live on ESPNU.