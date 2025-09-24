Clement Pushes No. 21 Player in the Nation to Three-Sets

TULSA – Christophe Clement dropped his first match of the main draw at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships in singles play on Wednesday afternoon.

Clement was tasked with Purdue’s Aleksi Krivokapic, the No. 21 ranked player in the nation and fifth-highest ranked player in the Big Ten, and fought through a tough three-set battle.

The two traded games back-and-forth before Krivokapic edged a 6-4 set win, Clement broke through on the second-set tiebreaker winning 7-3 to send the match to the final frame. Krivokapic mirrored the same score from the first frame to advance.

Clement will participate in the first match of the consolation bracket against No. 58 Viktor Markov from Clemson tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET. Live stats will be available on TrackTennis.

ITA Men’s All-American Championships: Singles – Main Draw – First Round

#21 Aleksa Krivokapic (PUR) def. #53 Christophe Clement (GT) 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4

ITA Men’s All-American Championships: Singles – Main Draw Consolation – First Round

#53 Christophe Clement (GT) vs. #58 Viktor Markov (CLEM) 1:30 p.m. ET

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.