Clement and Schoenmakers Win Opening Fall Matches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team opened the 2025 fall season with a pair of singles victories from Christophe Clement and Hidde Schoenmakers during the first day of the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic.

Clement and Schoenmakers were paired in the blue draw, facing the No. 1 seeded pairing of Vit Kalina and Matic Kriznik from Alabama. After dropping the doubles point, the Yellow Jackets turned the tide in singles play.

Clement dropped a tight first-set before laying down a strong 6-2 second frame. The senior powered through the final frame 6-3 to claim his first singles victory of the season. Clement picked up where he left off after finishing last season unbeaten in 12 of 13 completed matches.

Schoenmakers made his collegiate debut and rose to the occasion with a powerful straight-set victory, winning 12 of 18 games played. The Dutch freshman comes off a strong summer with two grand slam junior appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open.

In the gray draw, Boise State clinched the doubles point of the matchup before securing both wins in singles play.

Clement and Schoenmakers will face North Alabama’s Lachlan Brian and Satoru Nakajima while Richard Biagiotti and Elias Shokry meet Tulane’s Hady El Kordy and Nick Heng. The blue draw play begins at 10 a.m. ET followed by the gray draw that will start no earlier than 2 p.m. ET.

Blue Draw: Georgia Tech 2, Alabama 1

Vit Kalina/Matic Kriznik (ALA) def. Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 8-2

#53 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Vit Kalina (ALA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Matic Kriznik (ALA) 6-2, 6-4

Gray Draw: Boise State 3, Georgia Tech 0

Idriss Haddouch/Stewart Aronson (BSU) def. Richard Biagiotti/Elias Shokry (GT) 8-5

Idriss Haddouch (BSU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 6-1

Stewart Aronson (BSU) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 7-5, 6-0

