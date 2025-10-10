Clement and Irwanto Reach ITA Regionals Singles Quarterfinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team completed the third day of competition after five total wins across singles and doubles play at the 2025 ITA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday.

The Jackets enjoyed another strong morning of singles action beginning with Christophe Clement powering through a first-set tiebreaker to set up the match victory in the next frame. Jonathan Irwanto blanked his opponent in the second set to dominate his match before freshman Hidde Schoenmakers won 6-3, 6-2 in impressive fashion. Elias Shokry fell in straight sets following a first-set tiebreaker loss.

Irwanto brought his fiery form into the match against Georgia’s Arda Azkara and made quick work with matching 6-2 sets to book his spot in the quarterfinals. This marked his first career ranked singles win, taking down the No. 80 player in collegiate tennis.

Clement continued to mow through the competition with a convincing straight-set victory over Florida State’s Mohammad Alkotop to advance to the quarterfinals. Schoenmakers dropped after a three-set battle in the third round.

Clement and Gianluca Carlini traded sets back-and-forth with their Miami opponents but ultimately saw the Hurricanes’ pairing win out at 8-6.

Irwanto and Clement will continue their runs in the singles championship, taking on Florida State’s Erik Schiessl and Miami’s Antonio Prat, respectively.

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Main Draw – Second Round

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Nacho Serra Sanchez (MIA) 6-2, 6-0

#53 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Jacob Kruslak (MIA) 7-6 (3), 6-2

Clement Lemire (UCF) def. Elias Shokry (GT) 7-6 (4), 6-2

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Simon Myslivec (FAU) 6-3, 6-2

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Singles Main Draw – Third Round

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. #80 Arda Azkara (UGA) 6-2, 6-2

#53 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Mohammad Alkotop (FSU) 6-3, 6-1

Clement Lemire (UCF) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

ITA Southeast Regional Championships – Doubles Main Draw – Third Round

Nacho Serra Sanchez/Mehdi Sadaoui (MIA) def. #66 Christophe Clement/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 8-6

