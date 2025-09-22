Clement and Carlini Fall in Ranked Three-Set Battle

TULSA – Christophe Clement and Gianluca Carlini made their season debut as a doubles team in the qualifying round of the ITA Men’s All-American Championship on Monday afternoon.

Clement and Carlini were tasked with the No. 78 pairing in the nation with DePaul’s Alejandro Gandini and Thomas Giles in one of the most tightly contested matches of the young season. The DePaul pairing edged out the first set in a tiebreaker before Tech swung back with a 6-4 second frame to set up the 10-point tiebreaking set. Gandini and Giles were able to clinch the match on the 26th point after a 14-12 win.

Clement and Carlini will play in a consolation match tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET against the No. 75-ranked duo of Santiago Navarro and Petro Kuzmenok from Rice. Live stats will be available on TrackTennis.

ITA All-American Championships: Doubles – Qualifying

#78 Alejandro Gandini/Thomas Giles (DEP) def. #66 Christophe Clement/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 7-6 (5), 4-6, 1-0 (12)

