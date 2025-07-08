Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Returns to The Flats

THE FLATS – With the 2025 season quickly approaching, Georgia Tech volleyball announced one of its premier home matches of the highly anticipated season on Tuesday morning.

The Yellow Jackets are set to host the Georgia Bulldogs at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m., presented by Delta.

Tickets will go on sale for the newest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Wednesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. All 2025 Volleyball season tickets will include this match, and no action is needed if you do not wish to purchase extra single game tickets.

Tech gears up for the 2025 season following its 2024 season where the Yellow Jackets sold out all 13 matches in O’Keefe Gymnasium, reached 84 consecutive weeks in the top-25 rankings, and recorded wins over three top-25 opponents, including a top-15 win against No. 13 Florida. The Jackets look to go on their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament run and return to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2021.

The full 2025 schedule is set to be released at a later date.

The Jackets are set to return a core group from the 2024 NCAA Regional including Liv Mogridge, Larissa Mendes, Heloise Soares, and Sofia Velez. Tech has also added a number of freshman and transfers from the portal including Ital Lopuyo from Texas A&M and Bianca Garibaldi from ACC competitor, Pittsburgh.

2025 SEASON TICKETS

2024 Georgia Tech volleyball season ticket holders still have time to renew their tickets for the upcoming 2025 season. Non-season ticket holders are still able to join the waitlist to become a season ticket holder. The final day to renew your season tickets is July 15th.

Renew your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To join the waitlist for 2025 season tickets, click here. For more information about season tickets, visit ramblinwreck.com/volleyball-ticket-info/

All Single game tickets are set to be available at a later date.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

