Chopra Leads Jackets on Day Two of GT Invite

Sunday Results | Monday Draws

THE FLATS – Freshman Keshav Chopra led the Jackets on day two of the Georgia Tech Invitational, winning both of his matches and advancing to the Olde Gold draw final on Monday.

After dropping the first set to Christiaan Worst (Vanderbilt), 3-6, in his quarterfinal match, Chopra bounced back to win the next two, 6-0, 6-3, to seal the win. He went on to face Gabriel Diez Freire (Clemson) in the semifinal, beating him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, to earn a spot in the draw final.

Freshman Marcus McDaniel took his quarterfinal match over Benjamin Hannestad (Miami), 6-4, 5-7, 6-0, punching his ticket to the Olde Gold draw semifinal. But he came up short in his semifinal match to Gabriel Diez Freire (Clemson), 5-7, 2-6.

Junior Brandon Freestone picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Tatsuki Shimamoto (Miami) in his Navy draw consolation match, after dropping one earlier in the main draw quarterfinal, 3-6, 3-6, to Jordan Chrysostom (Tennessee).

And sophomore Pablo Schelcher lost two tough matches, falling in his consolation match, 2-6, 6-4, 14-16, to James Ignatowitch (Vanderbilt), after gutting out a tough loss in the White draw quarterfinal to Beau Pelletier (South Carolina), 6-7, 6-4, 6-7.

Play begins at 8 a.m Monday at Ken Byers Tennis Complex, beginning with doubles finals, immediately followed by singles finals.

Sunday Results

Singles

Olde Gold Draw

SF – Macsen Sisam (Vanderbilt) def. Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech), 7-5, 6-2

SF – Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Gabriel Diez Freire (Clemson), 6-4, 6-2

QF – Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Benjamin Hannestad (Miami), 6-4, 5-7, 6-0

QF – Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Christiaan Worst (Vanderbilt), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3

White Draw

QF – Beau Pelletier (South Carolina) def. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech), 7-6, 4-6, 7-6

C – James Ignatowitch (Vanderbilt) def. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech), 6-2, 4-6, 16-14

White Consolation

C – Phillip Jordan (South Carolina) def. Chris Yun (Georgia Tech), WO

QF – Franco Aubone (Miami) def. Chris Yun (Georgia Tech), WO

Navy Draw

C – Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Tatsuki Shimamoto (Miami), 6-2, 6-1

QF – Jordan Chrysostom (Tennessee) def. Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech), 6-3, 6-3

