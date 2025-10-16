Carneiro, Karantali Advance at ITA Regionals

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Georgia Tech’s Olivia Carneiro and Eleni Karantali were victorious in qualifying action on Thursday to secure main draw positions after the opening day of ITA Southeast Regionals action. The four-day tournament is being played at the USTA National Campus.

Competition got underway Thursday with the qualifying round. Carneiro and Karantali both faced opponents from Georgia Southern in the singles draw. Carneiro upended Amelie Rosadoro, 6-4, 6-2, while Karantali cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Nanaka Kijima. Sabritt Dozier was also in action, but dropped a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 decision to Miami’s Daria Volosova.

Carneiro, Dozier, Karantali and the Yellow Jackets return to action with main draw competition on Friday. Georgia Tech will open Friday with four doubles teams in action in the morning, followed by the singles round of 64. Play begins at 8:30 a.m.

RESULTS

Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Amelie Rosadoro (Ga. Southern) 6-4, 6-2

Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Nanaka Kijima (Ga. Southern) 6-3, 6-0

Daria Volosova (Miami) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-4, 6-3

Friday Schedule of Play

8:30 a.m.

Eleni Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Jasmin Makela/Aryana Bartlett (UNF)

9:00 a.m.

Seri Nayuki/Given Roach (GT) vs. TBD

Olivia Carneiro/Taly Licht (GT) vs. TBD

9:30 a.m.

Scarlett Nicholson/Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Gabriella Goyins/Anslee Long (UNF)

10 a.m.

Taly Licht (GT) vs. Josefine Falster (South Florida)

Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Sebastianna Scilipoti (Miami)

Given Roach (GT) vs. Eva Shaw (FSU)

11:15 a.m.

Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Panna Bartha (FAU)

Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Lauren Seye (UCF)

12:30 p.m.

Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Hayden Mulberry (Georgia)

Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Maria Vargas (Miami)

