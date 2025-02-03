Carnegie, Dunn Named to USBWA Midseason Watch List

THE FLATS – Dani Carnegie and Kara Dunn were both named to the 2024-25 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Monday. The prestigious list showcases the top 50 potential national players of the year as selected by members of the association’s board of directors.
Putting together one of the most impressive freshman seasons in the nation, Carnegie is averaging 14.9 points per game and leads Tech in three-pointers made (50) and three-point field goal percentage (.370). Carnegie, who missed three games due to injury, has recorded 15 games in double-figures, including six with 20 or more points.
The freshman scored a career-high 29 points at Virginia on Jan. 23 and nearly missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Carnegie has led Tech in scoring in six games this season. The five-time ACC Rookie of the Week honoree, Carnegie continues to lead all ACC freshmen in scoring and ranks second nationally in three-pointers per game by a freshman.
Tech’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a junior. She has logged 18 games with double-figure scoring totals and four outings with double-figure rebounds. Dunn owns three double-doubles this season and scored a season-high 33 points against Virginia Tech (Jan. 9).
The junior has led Tech in scoring in 10 games, most recently with 16 points in the Jackets’ road win at Miami on Sunday. Against Duke earlier this season, Dunn surpassed the 1,000-career points mark to become the 36th player in Georgia Tech women’s basketball program history to join the elite club.
The Atlantic Coast Conference was represented by nine selections on the midseason watch list. The Jackets are joined in elite company by Toby Fournier (Duke), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Aziaha James (NC State), Ta’Niya Latson (Florida State), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Saniya Rivers (NC State) and Alyssa Ustby (North Carolina).
The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, named for the legendary UCLA guard (1974-78), is presented annually to the women’s national player of the year by the USBWA. The award was first presented in the 1987-88 season and formally named in Meyers Drysdale’s honor in the 2011-12 season.
Carnegie and Dunn return to action when Georgia Tech plays host to SMU on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tip inside McCamish Pavilion is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
