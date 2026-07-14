Carlton Named CSC Academic All-American

The 16-member Division I first team had a 3.87 average undergraduate GPA. Additionally, the members of the CSC Academic All-America® men’s track & field/cross country Division II teams had 11 student-athletes who hold a perfect 4.0 GPA in their undergraduate or graduate degree programs.

THE FLATS – After being named to the CSC Academic All-District Team, Georgia Tech men’s track and field’s Billy Carlton was named a CSC Academic All-American, as announced by the association on Tuesday.

Carlton capped his junior season shattering the 3000m steeplechase school record for the second time, most recently on the opening night of the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships. His most recent outing sits over 2.5 seconds clear of the next fastest Tech time. The junior emerged as one of the nation’s best in the event early with a program record time of 8:38.49 before securing his first-ever conference podium finish in third place and was named to the All-ACC First Team. Carlton ran the race of his life and extended his program record time with an 8:36.97 to punch his ticket to his first-ever trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details TGand renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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