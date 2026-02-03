Carlini, Schoenmakers Named ACC Doubles Team of the Week

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team claimed its first accolade of the season as Gianluca Carlini and Hidde Schoenmakers were named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This marks the first time Tech has earned ACC weekly honors since 2024, first ACC weekly doubles honor since 2023.

Carlini and Schoenmakers were dominant from the opening serve, taking a commanding 3-0 set lead, dropping just one point through the opening portion of the match. The pairing broke the serve of Georgia Southern’s Court 1 duo to secure the doubles win, one of two service breaks throughout the match.

The Jackets secured the doubles point to kick start the 7-0 sweep over the Eagles. The underclassmen each earned their first career ACC honors and have started strong on the singles side as well.

Schoenmakers entered the season as the #72 ranked singles player in the nation as a true freshman and led the Jackets on Court 1 in both singles and doubles through the opening three matches. The Dutch freshman claimed his third win of the season 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Sunday while Carlini blanked his opposition 6-0, 6-0 on Court 3.

Tech has started the season at 3-1 with the underclassmen duo playing on Court 1 through the opening matches.

The Jackets will continue its non-conference homestand with a Friday doubleheader with Charlotte at 11 a.m. and Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

