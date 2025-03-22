Career Day from Patel Lifts Jackets to Series Win

SOUTH BEND, Ind, – Georgia Tech baseball (19-4, 6-2 ACC) claimed its third series win of ACC play, taking down Notre Dame (12-8, 1-7 ACC) by a final score of 9-5 on Saturday afternoon from inside Frank Eck Stadium. Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise hit his fourth home run of the weekend before senior RHP Mason Patel tossed a career-best 6.2 innings in relief, dominating the Notre Dame hitters to allow for the Yellow Jackets to collect the four-run victory.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech improves to 19-4 for the first time in 14 seasons (2011).

GT has won its first three ACC series (at VT, vs. Pitt and at ND) for the first time since 2011.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-2 in ACC play and have won their first two conference road series for the first time since 2021.

The Jackets lead the all-time series with Notre Dame, 15-12, following today’s result.

This is the first series win in South Bend in program history.

The Jackets delivered three doubles to bring their season total to 72 as a team – the most in the country. It’s the most doubles hit by a Tech team through 23 games since at least the turn of the century.

Georgia Tech is averaging 3.13 doubles per game this season (72 doubles in 23 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

The Jackets are on pace for 172 doubles this season – the program record for doubles in a season is 164, set in the 1994 season.

Tech pitching struck out 12 ND batters again, the 14 th 10+ K performance of the season and third straight 12 K game.

10+ K performance of the season and third straight 12 K game. It’s the second time this season the Jackets have struck out 12 or more in three straight games and the first time doing so with multiple ACC games included since the 2018 season (March 27-31 vs. Georgia Southern and Miami (twice)).

Tech pitching has struck out 231 batters this season while only walking 88 for a K/BB ratio of 2.625 – the highest through 23 games since 2019 (206 Ks / 61 BBs – 3.39 K/BB).

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise continued his herculean weekend, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

continued his herculean weekend, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. It was his fourth home run of the weekend and ninth of the season, taking the team lead away from Drew Burress.

He has hit home runs in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Feb. 28 and March 1 vs. Western Michigan).

The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 36 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University.

He is 7-for-10 this series with 21 total bases, he’s slugging 2.100 with a 2.827 OPS.

Sophomore Carson Kerce went 3-for-4 today, his third three-hit game of the season, to bring his season batting average over .400 once again.

went 3-for-4 today, his third three-hit game of the season, to bring his season batting average over .400 once again. He hit his 10 th double of the season, doubling his total from his freshman year (5).

double of the season, doubling his total from his freshman year (5). Kerce has scored 14 runs over his last 14 games dating back to Feb. 28 against Western Michigan.

has scored 14 runs over his last 14 games dating back to Feb. 28 against Western Michigan. Freshman Will Baker connected for his first collegiate home run during Tech’s five-run second inning, becoming the first Australian Yellow Jacket to hit a home run in program history.

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐄 💣 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐁𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 From Australia with love 🤍💛 ACCNX – https://t.co/KGvncJrnu9#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Kg38MXkbcg — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 22, 2025

Baker becomes the fourth Tech freshman to go deep this season, joining Alex Hernandez , Drew Rogers and Caleb Daniel .

becomes the fourth Tech freshman to go deep this season, joining , and . Daniel extended his hitting streak to four games with a 2-for-5 performance today, including his sixth double of the seasons and 11 th

extended his hitting streak to four games with a 2-for-5 performance today, including his sixth double of the seasons and 11 The Cartersville native has 10 RBI over his first eight ACC game, one shy of Lodise for the team lead.

for the team lead. Sophomore Vahn Lackey extended his on-base streak to 28 games with a leadoff single in the second inning. That streak dates back to last season and is the longest of his career.

extended his on-base streak to 28 games with a leadoff single in the second inning. That streak dates back to last season and is the longest of his career. Freshman Alex Hernandez posted his 11 th multi-hit game of the season, one shy of Kent Schmidt for the team lead.

posted his 11 multi-hit game of the season, one shy of for the team lead. Sophomore Drew Burress has now reached base in a career-best 41 consecutive games dating back to April 28 of last season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Brady Jones made his sixth Saturday start of the season, pitching 2.1 innings, including five consecutive strikeouts.

made his sixth Saturday start of the season, pitching 2.1 innings, including five consecutive strikeouts. Senior Mason Patel took over in the third, coming in with the bases loaded and one out and a two-run lead (5-3). He proceeded to get a three-pitch strikeout before inducing an inning ending groundout to escape the jam and set the tone for what would be yet another dominant outing.

took over in the third, coming in with the bases loaded and one out and a two-run lead (5-3). He proceeded to get a three-pitch strikeout before inducing an inning ending groundout to escape the jam and set the tone for what would be yet another dominant outing. He would pitch a career-best 6.2 innings – the longest outing of any Yellow Jacket this season – while striking out seven and throwing only 73 pitches.

He gave up one earned run on a solo homer, just his second earned run allowed over 29.2 innings of work.

Patel would get the win, advancing to 7-0 on the season as he continues to be the only Tech pitcher this century to play a part in the winning result in every outing he appears in, seven victories and one save.

would get the win, advancing to 7-0 on the season as he continues to be the only Tech pitcher this century to play a part in the winning result in every outing he appears in, seven victories and one save. His ERA rises to 0.61, still the best in the ACC coming into the day.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will go for the sweep tomorrow at 11 a.m. from Frank Eck Stadium. Tech is expected to start R-Soph Riley Stanford (0-0) against Notre Dame’s Rory Fox (0-1). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

