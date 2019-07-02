Camp, Curry to Represent Tech at ACC Kickoff

THE FLATS – Seniors Jalen Camp and David Curry will join head coach Geoff Collins as Georgia Tech’s representatives at the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday, July 18 in Charlotte, N.C. The ACC Kickoff is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s annual football media day, featuring the head coach and two student-athletes from each of the conference’s 14 football institutions. Georgia Tech and the rest of the ACC Coastal Division teams will participate on July 18. The Atlantic Division will lead off the proceedings the previous day (Wednesday, July 17). Camp, a wide receiver from Cumming, Ga., is coming off his first season as a starting wideout. He ranked second on the team in both receptions (11) and receiving yards (186) last season but figures to see his production increase as the Yellow Jackets move to a pro-style, spread offense in their first season under Collins.

Curry, a linebacker from Buford, Ga., was also a first-year starter a season ago. He ranked sixth on the team with 47 tackles to go along with an interception and a fumble recovery, which he returned 15 yards for a touchdown.

Portions of the ACC Kickoff will be shown live on ACC Network Extra. A full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22 The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech's 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men's and women's basketball contests.