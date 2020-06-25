Bria Matthews Named as CoSIDA 2020 Academic All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – Senior women’s track & field athlete Bria Matthews was named to the 2020 Academic All-America® Division I Track & Field/Cross Country third team on Thursday afternoon, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Matthews was one of eleven women who earned the academic honor for the second time in their collegiate careers. While attending graduate school at Tech she earned a 3.66/3.76 GPA studying Electrical & Computer Engineering.

The 2019-20 indoor season saw Matthews capture her sixth Atlantic Coast Conference gold medal while gaining her fifth title in the triple jump. Matthews mark of 13.42m in the triple jump had her ranked No. 9 overall heading into the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Albuquerque prior to the nation-wide COVID-19 shutdown.