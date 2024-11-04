Brent Key Coach’s Show Returns to Campus on Thursday

THE FLATS – For the second time this season, the Brent Key Coach’s Show – Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key’s weekly radio show – will air live from Georgia Tech’s campus, with this Thursday’s show originating from the Ramblin’ Reck Garage, located next to the John Lewis Student Center in the heart of Tech’s campus. The homecoming week show, which will preview the Yellow Jackets’ mammoth matchup with No. 4-ranked Miami (Fla.) on Saturday, will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday.

Bringing the Brent Key Coach’s Show back to campus for the second time this season is in continued thanks and recognition of Tech students’ unprecedented support of the Yellow Jackets this season. Georgia Tech sold out its entire allotment of student season tickets prior to the first home game of the year, and the full amount of single-game tickets dedicated to Tech students have been claimed for each home game of the season to date, a trend that is expected to continue for Saturday’s homecoming showdown with fourth-ranked Hurricanes.

Thursday’s show at the Reck Garage (347 Ferst Dr. NW) is free and open to all Georgia Tech students and the general public. Public parking is available Visitor Areas 2 and 3 at the John Lewis Student Center (353 and 355 Ferst Dr. NW).

Fans that can’t make it out for the homecoming edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show can listen live on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and on Georgia Tech Sports Network stations across Georgia, including 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta. Following the Brent Key Coach’s Show from 6-7 p.m., the live programming will continue at the Reck Garage with The Good Word, which can be heard exclusively on the GT Yellow Jackets app and 680 The Fan from 7-8 p.m.

Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC) hosts No. 4 Miami (9-0, 5-0 ACC) on Saturday at noon. A limited number of tickets for the homecoming showdown are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

