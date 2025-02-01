Brady Claims Women’s 3000m; Tech records 20 Top-Ten Finishes in Day Two of Bob Pollock Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – Day two of the Bob Pollock Invitational was highlighted by fifth-year Mary Brady taking first in the women’s 3000, setting a personal best time of 9:20.87. Additionally, Tech added 19 other top-ten finishes to close the day with 20 in total.

The Yellow Jackets totaled two podium finishes in the field events, with transfer Kendall Ward taking second place in the high jump with a height of 1.66m, while John Watkins continued his strong start to the season with a second-place finish in the triple jump, recording a personal best 15.88.

Other field results include: Carla du Plessis finishing 12th in the high jump (1.56m), Maggie Gizinski taking 12th in the shot put (10.78m), Omar Arnaout finished fifth in the high jump (2.00m), while Adora Tagbo finished 22nd in the women’s triple jump (11.68m).

Running action kicked off with the women’s 800 meters, where Gracie Marston led the Tech pack with a 10th-place finish, clocking a 2:12.06. Lottie Chappell was right behind her in 11th place (2:12.08), while McKenzie Blackledge recorded a top-15 finish, coming in 15th (2:16.04). Other Yellow Jacket finishes include: Reagan Mahoney (18th – 2:16.61), Stella Chambless (24th – 2:18.20) and Ella Grace Malcom – (31st – 2:24.82).

In the men’s 800m, Tech totaled five top-ten finishes, with Kamren Kennedy leading the way in fourth place with a time of 1:51.28. Parker Buchheit and Alex Thomas were right behind him finishing fifth (1:51.34) and sixth (1:51.66), respectively. Cooper Timberman finished in eighth (1:52.66), with Chris Cherono rounding out the top-ten finishers, coming in 10th with a time of 1:53.02). Ethan Kurilko (21st – 1:57.07) and Willem Mandel (24th – 2:00.26) also competed in the event.

Sheleah Harris (17th – 24.27), Sophia Richard (24th – 24.27) and Kendall Ward (44th – 26.00) represented Tech in the women’s 200m, while George Benjamin (34th – 23.93) was the lone entry from Tech from the men’s side.

The final individual event of the meet was the 3000m, where Brady claimed the lone event win of the weekend for Tech. She was followed by Grace Driskill in fifth place (9:30.57), Katy Earwood in sixth (9:32.52) and Kenzie Walls in 10th (9:41.21) to round out the top-ten finishers. Additionally, Erin Fegans finished 18th (9:55.80), with Ellie Moritz in 28th (10:15.69), Zoe Garcia in 41st (10:39.11), Ashley Sechrest in 43rd (10:42.86) and Bailey in 44th (10:44.19).

On the men’s side, John Higinbotham led the way with a podium finish, taking second place with a personal best time of 8:02.23. Charlie Smith (4th – 8:03.23), Myles Collins (5th – 8:03.41) and Devin Wade (8th – 8:10.09) all recorded top-ten finishes in the meet. Additionally, Taylor Wade finished 11th (8:20.18), with Joey Sandel in 12th, (8:20.22) Ethan Curnow in 14th (8:23.20) , Matt Castronuovo in 19th (8:31.54), Tristan Autry in 21st 8:36.48), Jean–Lou Pare in 23rd (8:38.88), Hayden Marshall in 24th (8:39.66), Nathan Solomon in 26th (8:44.25) and Kushan Patel in 27th (8:45.67).

The day ended with the 4×400 relay, where the women’s team of Kimmi Woods, Sarah Noel, Jill Catton and Gracie Marston ran a 3:47.01, for eighth place.

On the men’s side, Tech finished fifth with a time of 3:11.78 from Terrell, Bradley Favors, Winston DeCuir III and Buchheit.

Tech will return to action in two weeks, as they spilt action between meets at Clemson, Vanderbilt and Boston University.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

