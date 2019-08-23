Georgia Tech Introduces 404 Tailgate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will host a 404 Tailgate – a free tailgate party for all ticket-holders – prior to each football home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2019.

Beginning three hours prior to kickoff atop Peters Parking Deck, located on the north end of Bobby Dodd Stadium, the 404 Tailgate will have all of the benefits of a top-of-the-line tailgate party without the hassle.

Traditional tailgating menu items, freshly grilled by Georgia Tech athletics’ new premium caterer Proof of The Pudding, will be available for purchase, as will a selection of beer, wine and soft drinks. The 404 Tailgate’s cash bar will be the only place on Georgia Tech’s campus outside of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s premium seating areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased on gameday.

The 404 Tailgate will also feature lounge seating with TVs to watch other action from around college football and a great view overlooking Yellow Jacket Alley, where head coach Geoff Collins will lead the Yellow Jackets into Bobby Dodd Stadium two-and-a-half hours before game time.

The menu for the Sept. 7 home opener versus USF includes bourbon barrel smoked wings, smoked chicken sausage and grilled bratwurst. Menu items will vary throughout the season.

Thanks in large part to the excitement surrounding Collins’ first season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, 2019 Georgia Tech football season tickets (beginning at just $219), Stinger Mobile Passes (starting at just $149) and single-game tickets (beginning at just $15) continue to sell briskly, so buy yours today! For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

