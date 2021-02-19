Big Bats Beat Colonels on Opening Day

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – Five Yellow Jackets combine for nine RBI as the big bats came out on Opening Day as No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball defeated Eastern Kentucky 12-6 on Friday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) and Colonels (0-1) were in a neck-and-neck battle until the sixth when Tech broke it open with six runs off a center-field error. EKU responded with five in the fifth, but the Jackets put up four in the eighth to secure the win.

Stephen Reid led the way with four RBI and a monster home run, while Jake Holland and Drew Compton also homered on the day. Andrew Jenkins also doubles twice for an RBI while Austin Wilhite finished with an RBI. Tres Gonzalez (double) and Luke Waddell (2-for-4) also hit well.

LHP Brant Hurter got the start for Tech, making his first appearance since April 19, 2019. He went 4.2 innings, allowing just a run and striking out three. RHP Jackson Finley (1-0) got the win, going the next 1.2 winnings. Slamming the door on the mound was RHP Hugh Chapman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 K) and LHP Luke Bartnicki (1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 K).

Eastern Kentucky was led at the plate by Caleb Upshaw, who finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while RHP Darren Williams (0-1) started and took the loss, allowing two earned runs and four walks in five innings.

The Yellow Jackets will try to take the series against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech improved to 10-0 against Eastern Kentucky.

Head coach Danny Hall improved to 27-1 in home openers at Georgia Tech.

Drew Compton had a home run in his second-straight Opening Day.

Multimedia: