Berryhill Joins Tech as Player Development Coach

Berryhill previously held a strength and conditioning internship at Georgia Tech in 2011 while completing her undergraduate work at Georgia State, assisting with women’s basketball and volleyball under the supervision of McDonald.

Berryhill will work directly with Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball program, under the direction of Scott McDonald, director of Olympic sports player development.

THE FLATS – Yolanda Berryhill, who most recently served as assistant director of human performance at Southern Methodist University for the last three years, returns to Georgia Tech as a player development coach, Tech announced on Wednesday.

The Leesburg, Ga., native arrives back on The Flats after working with women’s basketball and women’s tennis for three years at SMU in Dallas, Texas. Her resume also includes two years as the director of Olympic sports at Appalachian State (2014-16) where she held oversight of all Olympic sports, program design, implementation and preparation for student-athletes, working directly with women’s basketball, volleyball, softball, and men’s and women’s track and field.

A 2011 graduate of Georgia State, Berryhill remained with the Panthers for three years, first as a graduate assistant (2011-12) before becoming full-time as an assistant strength and conditioning coach (2012-14), overseeing women’s basketball, women’s tennis and women’s track and field.

A member of Georgia State’s track and field team (2007-11), Berryhill was a two-time Colonial Athletic Association discus conference champion (2008, 2011) and CAA shot-put champion in 2011, and a three-time NCAA discus qualifier (2007, 2010, 2011). Berryhill also earned several academic accolades, including CoSIDA Academic All-District first-team honors. Berryhill graduated from Georgia State with a bachelor of science in exercise science (2011), and a master’s of science in exercise science in 2012.

