Baseball’s Spring Classic at Coolray Field Sold Out

THE FLATS – The highly anticipated Sunday showdown between No. 17 Georgia Tech baseball and No. 4 Georgia for the 18th annual Farmview Market Spring Classic for Kids at Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers, is officially a sellout, it was announced today.

The game will serve as the weekend finale to the first three-game weekend series between the archrivals in 61 years after playing on Friday in Athens at Foley Field and Saturday in Atlanta at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Tickets still remain available for Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup at Georgia Tech, with fans being able to purchase tickets by clicking HERE, visiting ramblinwreck.com, or by calling the ticket office at 1-888-TECHTIX (1-888-834-4849).

