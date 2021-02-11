Baseball Season Tickets Sell Out for 2021

Full Schedule | Support The Swarm | Attendance/Safety Policies

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball announced today that season tickets have sold out for the 2021 regular season.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium’s capacity will be limited to approximately 20 percent for the upcoming season.

With season tickets sold out, the remaining capacity will be available to Georgia Tech students, player guests, and through opportunities in Georgia Tech’s new premium seating tours and experience. CLICK HERE to request more information on premium seating or call Matt Lanier at 404-385-4407.

Georgia Tech student seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and will be reserved in pods of two (2). Students will need to visit the box office near Gate 3 (first-base side) and display their BuzzCard in order to receive a ticket to the game. Students who wish to sit together must arrive to the game together.

Fans that are unable to attend games at Mac Nease Baseball Park are urged to consider redirecting their investment in tickets as a donation to the Support The Swarm Fund, which was established to ensure that Georgia Tech athletics can maintain its momentum and continue to provide essential services to allow student-athletes and coaches to compete for championships at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics. For more information on the Support The Swarm Fund, click HERE.

The 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets open up the season on Friday, Feb. 19 against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

