Baseball Reveals 2020 Promotions, Special Events

THE FLATS – With the upcoming baseball season just one week way, 19th-ranked Georgia Tech baseball announced today the 2020 promotion, theme days and special events calendar. The year’s schedule is highlighted by Bark in the Park, Greek Night, ‘Price is Right’ night and a host of fan giveaways.

The year will kick off on Feb. 14 against St. Peter’s where the Yellow Jackets are hosting a Valentine’s Day Buzz Rose Delivery. Fans can have a free rose delivered to someone at the game and an optional videoboard message played in-between innings. (Registration ends Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. and does not include a ticket. Register here: https://ramblinwreck.com/buzz-rose-delivery/)

Georgia Tech will also host a Bark in the Park day at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday, April 25. The first 150 dogs through the gates will receive a free dog toy. Fans will need a ticket for the game and a ticket for their canine friends in attendance. Restrictions apply with full details to-be-announced.

Highlights of giveaways this season at Russ Chandler Stadium include adidas long-sleeve shirts to the first 150 students on Friday, Feb. 21 against Ohio State. When Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate gets underway on Saturday, Feb. 29, the first 250 students will receive “Welcome to Atlanta” T-shirts.

Sunday, April 12 against NC State will feature baseball caps for the first 250 fans, while the Friday, May 15 game against Miami (Fla.) will feature specialty Georgia Tech Hawaiian shirts for the first 250 fans in attendance.

Season-long promotions also include: Every Sunday home game throughout the season is Kids Run the Bases, giving young Tech fans the chance to run the bases at Russ Chandler Stadium, while every Sunday game during ACC series will also feature postgame autographs with members of the Yellow Jackets club (also includes May 16 game vs. Miami).

For a complete list of 2020 Georgia Tech baseball promotions and special events, click HERE .

2020 BASEBALL TICKETS

A host of ticketing options remain available for Georgia Tech’s 2020 regular season at ramblinwreck.com. Just seven days from Opening Day, the Yellow Jackets are offering single-game tickets and two highly popular packages – Six-Game Mini-Plan and Baseball Flex Pack – that allow fans greater flexibility in attending games at three-time Field of the Year Russ Chandler Stadium. Season tickets also remain available and are the only way to guarantee the best seats in the house for all 33 home games, while providing benefits such as postseason priority ticketing and special discounts for friends and family.

For complete information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/baseball-ticket-info/.

