Baseball Opens Season with Old Dominion

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. OLD DOMINION MONARCHS
Feb. 14-16, 2025 • 4 PM, 2 PM, 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Nick Klos
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball returns for its 130th season in 2025 after reaching the final game of the 2024 Athens Regional last season.
- The Yellow Jackets return 15 players from last year’s roster including five starters from the Regional Final Lineup.
- Headlining the returners is 2024 National Freshman of the Year and No. 1 sophomore in college baseball (according to Perfect Game), Drew Burress. Burress returns after leading Georgia Tech in a myriad of categories, including average (.381), home runs (25) and RBI (67), becoming the 12th Yellow Jacket to win Tech’s triple crown.
- He has been dubbed a preseason 1st team all-American by multiple outlets for 2025 & is currently the NCAAs active leader in slugging percentage after posting an .821 slug in 2024.
- The Jackets feature 29 newcomers, 10 transfers and 19 freshman who comprise the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation according to Perfect Game – Tech’s highest ranked class since PG started ranking classes in 2011.
- The class features three players ranked in PG’s National top-100: Drew Rogers (Catcher – No. 23), Connor Shouse (RHP/INF – Perry, Ga. – No. 83), Alex Hernandez (RHP/INF – Cumming, Ga. – No. 96). It also contains one draft pick in the 2024 MLB draft who chose to come to GT (Cole Royer – drafted in the 20th round (601st overall) by the New York Yankees).
- Tech has now signed top-5 classes in four of the last six years, top-10 classes in five of the last six years, and six-straight top-20 Perfect Game recruiting classes, leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in all categories.
- Head Coach Danny Hall enters his 32nd season at Georgia Tech and his 37th year as a college baseball head coach. He currently has 1,411 career wins – the 11th most all-time and 2nd most among active NCAA head coaches after South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri (1,505) this season.
- Coach Hall is 16 wins shy of Cliff Gustafson (1,427 at Texas 1967-1996) and 33 away from tying Chuck Hartman (1,444 at High Point/Virginia Tech 1959-2006).
- When Coach Hall passes Gustafson, 17 wins from now, Georgia Tech will replace Texas as the only program in Division I with two coaches in the all-time top-10 for career victories – Jim Morris coached at GT from 1982-93 and is 5th all-time with 1,594 career wins.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.
