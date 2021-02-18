Baseball Opens 2021 Season vs. Eastern Kentucky

No. 15 Yellow Jackets play host to Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 19-21 for Opening Weekend

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball kicks off the 2021 regular season at home against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 19-21 after the long road back from the shortened 2020 season.

• Georgia Tech and Eastern Kentucky are squaring off for the first time since 2002. The two teams have faced each other nine times overall, including in the 1985 NCAA Tournament where Tech scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to win a 14-13 barn-burner.

• The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 against the Colonels in games that date back to 1985.

• 15th-ranked Georgia Tech return perhaps one of its deepest teams in recent history, keeping its second-straight top-8 recruiting class intact, as well as retaining the veterans.

• At the plate, the Jackets return all but two of its .250 or better hitters from 2020, including freshman all-Americans Drew Compton and Stephen Reid, as well as 2021 preseason all-American Luke Waddell.

• Other starters and key producers back in the lineup include Colin Hall, Austin Wilhite, Jake Holland, as well as Tres Gonzalez and Andrew Jenkins.

• Freshmen Jake DeLeo, Jake Parada and transfer Justyn-Henry Malloy are also expected to contribute.

• On the mound, Tech not only returns all but one arm from last year, but also regains the services of LHP Brant Hurter after successfully rehabbing from Tommy John surgery prior to the 2020 season.

• Georgia Tech’s pitching staff includes a star-studded lineup that includes RHP Andy Archer, LHP Sam Crawford, RHP Zach Maxwell, RHP Cort Roedig, LHP Luke Bartnicki and Hugh Chapman, as well as freshman all-American Dalton Smith.

• Georgia Tech will be playing its first game in the newly renamed Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• In addition to the new name, Georgia Tech is also opening the fruits of the Phase II renovation, a $10 million complex that includes climate-controlled batting cages, a state-of-the-art player development center and premium seating.