Baseball Opens 2020 Season with Atlanta Challenge

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 19 Georgia Tech readies for another regular season as it kicks off the year with the annual Atlanta Challenge – hosting St. Peter’s, Cincinnati and St. John’s.

• The 19th-ranked Yellow Jackets return one of the most experienced corps. in the field, behind infielders Jackson Webb, Austin Wilhite and 2019 Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year finalist Luke Waddell. In the outfield, the team returns Colin Hall and Baron Radcliff, while getting Michael Guldberg back in the field.

• Returning on the mound for Tech is RHP Jonathan Hughes and RHP Cort Roedig, as well as LHP Luke Bartnicki.

• Tech will be without the services of RHP Brant Hurter, who led the team with a 2.42 ERA, for most of the year as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery underwent last season.

• The Yellow Jackets are 59-40-2 (.596) all-time in in-season tournaments dating back to 1959 and haven’t dropped more than one game in the but once in the last six years (2018).

• The six returners from the lineup last season combined to hit .304 on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s best offensive unit a season ago, accouting for 371 hits and 202 RBI.

• Guldberg leads the squad of returners after posting a .355 average last season and finishing second in the ACC.

• Hughes played an intricate role to the bullpen last season, making 26 appearances and finishing with a 9-2 record off a 5.09 ERA.

• Due to injuries, Roedig assumed the weekend starts as a freshman and found his footing by the postseason, allowing just three hits with a 1.08 ERA and .115 OBA in his two tournament starts — ACC Championship Game and NCAA Regional elimination game.

• On the flipside to losing Hurter, the Jackets also regain the services of their top closer two seasons ago in RHP Andy Archer, who was named to the 2020 Stopper of the Year preseason watch list.

• In 26 appearances and 47.0 innings of work in 2018, Archer worked to a 3.64 ERA, recorded three saves and a 4-0 overall record.

• In addition to the plethora of seasoned veterans, Georgia Tech also brings in a host of talent from the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to Perfect Game.

• “It Starts at Home” has been the offseason motto for Georgia Tech, putting an emphasis on getting victories at Russ Chandler Stadium after going 26-11 in 2019. Since 1985, Tech has won a whopping .760 percent of its games at home (942-296-1).

• In 2019, Tech recorded 44 home runs at home outscored its opponents 292-189 overall.

• En route to leading the ACC through the regular season last year in hitting, Tech’s offense hit .310 at home last year, their second-straight year hitting .300 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• Since 2002, Tech has only hit below .300 at home in one season – 2017.

• Meanwhile, the pitching staff held its foes to a .260 average with a 4.33 ERA and struck out 329 batters compared to just 119 walks over 334.2 innings of work at home.