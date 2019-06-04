Open search form
Bartlett, Williams and Matthews Set for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Three Jackets head to Austin, Texas to compete in the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship Wednesday-Saturday, June 5-8. Avery Bartlett, Jeanine Williams and Bria Matthews will represent Georgia Tech at the championships, competing in a total of three events.

Bartlett will kick off the action on Wednesday, June 5 in the semifinal of the men’s 800m at approximately 6:44 p.m. ET. Bartlett punched his ticket to the championship with a fifth-place finish in the east preliminaries with an impressive time of 1:49.39.

Williams will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinal set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 6. She raced a time of 12.62 at the east preliminaries, winning the event with the second-fastest time in the NCAA and third best in the world.

Matthews competes last of the bunch, looking to repeat her all-American status from the indoor season in the triple jump set for 6:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8. She jumped to a mark of 13.25m at east prelims for an eighth-place finish to cement her spot at the championships.

