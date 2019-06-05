Bartlett Finishes 14th at NCAA Championship

Results

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Georgia Tech track and field senior Avery Bartlett finished 14th in the men’s 800m semifinal on Wednesday evening, racing a time of 1:49.31 at the 2019 NCAA Track and Field Championship. With the finish, Bartlett earned second team all-American honors.

Competing in the second heat, Bartlett finished fourth in his heat, besting his prelims time of 1:49.39 that secured him a spot at the championship. Bartlett’s season ended in the semifinal, with only eight advancing to the final.

Yet to compete in the championships are Yellow Jackets Jeanine Williams and Bria Matthews, who will represent the Institute in the 100m hurdles and triple jump, respectively. Williams will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinal set for 9:02 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 6. Matthews will face off in the women’s triple jump final on Saturday, June 8 at approximately 6:40 p.m. ET.

