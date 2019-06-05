Open search form
Open mobile menu
att-horizontal

Bartlett Finishes 14th at NCAA Championship

Results

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Georgia Tech track and field senior Avery Bartlett finished 14th in the men’s 800m semifinal on Wednesday evening, racing a time of 1:49.31 at the 2019 NCAA Track and Field Championship. With the finish, Bartlett earned second team all-American honors.

Competing in the second heat, Bartlett finished fourth in his heat, besting his prelims time of 1:49.39 that secured him a spot at the championship. Bartlett’s season ended in the semifinal, with only eight advancing to the final.

Yet to compete in the championships are Yellow Jackets Jeanine Williams and Bria Matthews, who will represent the Institute in the 100m hurdles and triple jump, respectively. Williams will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinal set for 9:02 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 6. Matthews will face off in the women’s triple jump final on Saturday, June 8 at approximately 6:40 p.m. ET.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
June 4, 2019 Bartlett, Williams and Matthews Set for NCAA Championships

Competition set for June 5-8 in Austin, Texas

Bartlett, Williams and Matthews Set for NCAA Championships
May 25, 2019 Williams Qualifies for NCAAs Running the Third Best Time in the World

Williams secures a first-place finish in the 100m hurdles

Williams Qualifies for NCAAs Running the Third Best Time in the World
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets