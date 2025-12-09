Tech’s Artis Among Strength Coach of the Year Finalists

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech director of football strength and performance A.J. Artis is one of four finalists for Football Scoop’s 2025 Strength Coach of the Year award.

Artis and his staff have played an integral role in the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-3, 6-2 ACC) winning nine regular-season games for only the 16th time in Tech’s 133-year football history. Notably, four of the Jackets’ nine wins this season have come in games that they did not lead after three quarters (Tech trailed going into the fourth quarter of wins over Clemson, Wake Forest and Boston College, and was tied going into the final period at Duke).

In Artis’ three seasons on The Flats, Georgia Tech has earned three-consecutive bowl berths for the first time since 2012-14 and is the only team that has finished in the top four of the ACC standings each of the last three years.

Artis is joined by New Mexico’s Caleb Heim, Texas A&M’s Tommy Moffitt and Indiana’s Derek Owings as Football Scoop’s Strength Coach of the Year finalists. Winners of Football Scoop’s Coach of the Year awards will be announced beginning on Dec. 15 and honored at the American Football Coaches Association convention on Jan. 12 in Charlotte, N.C.

Georgia Tech will shoot for the 10th 10-win season in school history when it faces No. 12 BYU (11-2) in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

