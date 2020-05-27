Around the Green with Bartley Forrester

Bartley Forrester, who sat out the 2018-19 school year, gave no indication of his improvement on the golf course with he tied for 65th place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in the fall, and 62nd place at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawai’i to start the spring season, both while competing as an individual.

Forrester got his first start as a counting member of the team in Puerto Rico after Noah Norton was sidelined with a thumb injury, and the redshirt freshman made the most of the chance, grabbing a share of medalist honors in just his third collegiate event after posting a 9-under-par score of 207 while helping the Yellow Jackets to their fourth team title of the year. He was also the team’s top finisher, a tie for 16th place, in Tech’s final spring event in Las Vegas (Southern Highlands Collegiate) before the season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the state of Georgia’s top golf prospects and a star student, Bartley enrolled at Georgia Tech in the fall of 2018 on the heels of a standout prep and junior career. He redshirted in 2018-19 but made the ACC Academic Honor Roll. The oldest of two children, Bartley is the nephew of former Tech golfer Carlton Forrester, played golf at Georgia Tech from 1996-2000 and earned All-ACC honors in 1999. Several other relatives have attended Georgia Tech as well. He began playing golf competitively in eighth grade (age 14), and also enjoys playing basketball, video games and table tennis. He is majoring in mechanical engineering.