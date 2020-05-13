Around the Green with Andy Ogletree

Meet Andy Ogletree, a senior from Little Rock, Miss., who the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, joining Bobby Jones (five times) and Matt Kuchar (1997) as the three Georgia Tech players who have won the title. He earned a spot on the winning United States team for the Walker Cup matches in September in Hoylake, England, and with the USA team for the Spirit International competition in November in Trinity, Texas, as a results of his U.S. Amateur title. He also earned an invitation to the Masters and the U.S. Open, both of which were rescheduled to be played later this fall as the United States emerges from the coronavirus national emergency.

Despite missing the Carpet Capital Collegiate in the fall while playing for the United States in the Walker Cup matches, Ogletree led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average (71.07), top-10 finishes (3) and head-to-head winning percentage (.831). He was named second-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association for the second straight year.

After winning the U.S. Amateur championship last August and competing in the Walker Cup on September, Ogletree also represented the winning U.S. team in the Spirit International Amateur in December. He is the world’s No. 12-ranked amateur according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

During his career, Ogletree ranks No. 5 all-time at Tech in scoring average (71.54), has logged eight top-10 finishes in 37 events, 66 rounds of par or better among his 110 career rounds, and a .721 head-to-head winning percentage.