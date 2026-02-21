Arnaout Places Third at USC Invite

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Omar Arnaout finished third in the men’s high jump event at the 2026 USC Invite on Saturday afternoon.

Arnaout cleared his first attempts with ease, leaping over the 1.90m and 1.95m marks to immediately assure himself of a top-five finish. On his second attempt, he cleared the 2.00m height for his first two-meter high jump since May of last season at the East Coast Relays.

The senior was unable to clear the 2.05m mark after three attempts, ending his day with a third-place finish. Arnaout competed in just his first event of the track season and marked his first appearance since last season’s ACC Outdoor Championships.

Georgia Tech turns its attention towards the 2026 Indoor Track & Field Championships from February 26-28 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.