Archer Gem, Clutch Hitting Powers Tech Past Pitt

THE FLATS – A career night for RHP Andy Archer gave No. 7 Georgia Tech baseball time for the bats to catch fire, scoring four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to take the 5-3 win over Pitt on Saturday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Archer (2-1) took the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 6-2 ACC) seven innings, surrendering just two runs on three hits to keep it a one-run game, before Kevin Parada crushed a double to plate Justyn-Henry Malloy, who walked to tie the game. Drew Compton then singled to center field and Parada made it to take the lead.

Tres Gonzalez then extended the lead in the eighth with a RBI triple (scoring Colin Hall), before Austin Wilhite brought him home on a sac fly.

In relief, RHP Jackson Finley pitched a perfect eighth inning, fanning the side, before RHP Zach Maxwell finished the ninth off with three strikeouts for his first save of his career.

The Panthers (8-4, 5-3 ACC) got a fine outing from starter RHP Matt Gilbertson (2-2), who surrendered three runs on 11 hits, striking out nine. At the plate, Pitt was led by David Yanni, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Georgia Tech will face off against Pitt in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

RHP Zach Maxwell made his second-straight appearance and has six strikeouts across two games;

made his second-straight appearance and has six strikeouts across two games; Kevin Parada finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI; Jake DeLeo and Tres Gonzalez both went 2-for-4 with an RBI apiece;

finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI; and both went 2-for-4 with an RBI apiece; Luke Waddell recorded his team-leading ninth multi-hit game, Parada and Gonzalez are tied for third on the team with their sixth.

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Hall, RHP Andy Archer and C Kevin Parada Postgame Press Conference

Around Social Media

B4 | COLIN HALL 🔥 UP! He crushes a triple! 📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/cIhgwO7p0Y — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 14, 2021

B4 | On the board! Bloop single for DeLeo brings home Hall 📺 @accnetwork GT 1 // PITT 2 pic.twitter.com/cP7j7vxJeC — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 14, 2021

B7 | TIE GAME! Kevin Parada hammers a double to score Malloy! 📺 @accnetwork GT 2 // PITT 2 pic.twitter.com/lB3a9nox8p — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 14, 2021

B8 | TRES GONZALEZ TRIPLE RBI!!! 📺 @accnetwork GT 4 // PITT 2 pic.twitter.com/yik7eQnPCL — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 14, 2021

