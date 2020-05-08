PHOTOS: Andy Ogletree at the Walker Cup

The USA Team rebounded from a 7-5 overnight deficit, winning 10 ½ out of a possible 14 points on the final day to capture the 47th Walker Cup Match over Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. It was a victory 12 years in the making, marking the first USA victory on GB&I soil since 2007 at Royal County Down.

U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree did his part, winning his singles match over Conor Gough, 2 and 1, completing a weekend in which he went 1-2-1 in his matches.

Additionally, the final tally of 15 ½ – 10 ½ was the most decisive winning margin for a visiting USA team since a 16 ½ – 7 ½ victory in 1987 at Sunningdale.

Nearly 11,000 fans flocked to Hoylake over the two-day match, which was played under sunny, mild conditions with light winds. The USA retained the trophy after their 19-7 win at Los Angeles Country Club in 2017 and leads the overall series 37-9-1.

TECH’S WALKER CUP HISTORY

Including Ogletree’s participation in 2019, nine Georgia Tech alumni or student-athletes have competed in a total of 13 Walker Cup matches with great success, helping the United States post a 10-3 record.

The U.S. won all five of the Walker Cup matches in which the legendary Bobby Jones competed (1922, 1924, 1926, 1928, 1930). His contemporary, Watts Gunn, played with Jones in the 1926 and 1928 matches. Later, another legendary amateur star, Charlie Yates, competed in consecutive Walker Cup matches in 1936, a U.S. win at Pine Valley Golf Club, and 1938, a loss at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

David Duval led the U.S. to victory in 1991 at Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin, Ireland following his sophomore year at Georgia Tech. Matt Kuchar and Bryce Molder both played on the 1999 team which lost in Nairn, Scotland. Molder made the team again in 2001, when the U.S. lost at Ocean Forest Golf Club Sea Island, Ga.

More recently, Nicholas Thompson was on the winning U.S. side in 2005 at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., while Cameron Tringale helped lift the Americans to a 2009 victory at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.