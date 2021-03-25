Andrew Kent Breaks Men's Outdoor 5K School Record

Raleigh Relays Day One Results /// FSU Relays Day One Results

RALEIGH, N.C. & TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech men’s distance runner Andrew Kent broke the outdoor 5K school record at Raleigh Relays on Thursday evening. He clocked in at 13:47.77 to set a new program best, topping the previous mark of 13:51.92 set by Nahom Solomon in 2018. Kent is only the second Yellow Jacket to run a sub-14-minute 5K outdoors.

This is the first time Kent has broken an outdoor school record; he now owns the indoor 3K and outdoor 5K school records. At the time of publication Kents’ time is good for No. 8 in all of NCAA Division I.

The rest of the Jackets were split between Raleigh Relays and FSU Relays to start-off Week Two of the outdoor season.

In Raleigh Kent guided a swarm of Yellow Jacket men in the 5K. Junior Braeden Collins (14:21.87) and true freshman Zach Jaeger were the next two Jackets to cross the finish line taking 43rd- and 49th-place, respectively, both setting PR’s in the process.

On the women’s end of things at Raleigh Relays two true freshmen saw their first collegiate action in the 10K, as Kenzie Walls (29th-place, 36:13.06) and Katy Earwood (30th-place, 36:15.36) each had top-30 performances.

In Tallahassee sophomore vaulter Olivia Moore made her outdoor season debut, following a second team all-American season during the indoor campaign. Moore cleared a height of 4.05m/13′ 3.5″ on her second attempt at that mark to earn a podium finish in third-place in the women’s pole vault. Freshman MacKenzie Gignilliat joined Moore in the top-10 as she came in a tie for seventh-place at a height of 3.80m/12′ 5.5″.

Fellow freshman Onyinye Chukka also had a top-10 outing in the women’s long jump at FSU Relays placing seventh with a new personal best mark of 5.86m/19′ 2.75″. Sophomore Taylor Grimes (12th-place, 5.72m/18′ 9.25″) and freshman Mikayla Williams (13th-place 5.61m/ 18′ 5″) accompanied Chukka in the top-15 in the long jump competition.

Freshmen Anna Witherspoon (22nd-place, 25.25) & Lydia Troupe (23rd-place, 25.28) and sophomore Alexis Kitchens (25th-place, 25.65) each earned top-25 finishes in the women’s 200m dash.

True freshmen classmates Carla du Plessis (1.69m/5′ 6.5″ and Shanty Papakosta (1.64m/5′ 4.5″) collected fourth- and fifth-place showings in the women’s high jump.

Leading the Yellow Jacket men’s distance squad in Tallahassee was Harrison Morris (3rd-place, 14:38.63), Jake Shewbert (5th-place, 14:40.13) and Nick Nyman (8th-place, 14:44.44) as each set new personal bests in that event.

Senior Tyson Spears posted a fifth-place effort in the 200m dash crossing the finish line at 21.33. Sophomore McKinley Thompson finished sixth in the men’s high jump at a height of 1.97m/6′ 5.5″.

The Yellow Jackets will lace it up again tomorrow for day two of Raleigh Relays and FSU Relays.