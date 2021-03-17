Open search form
Alverson Tabbed WBCA Thirty Under 30

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball assistant coach Blanche Alverson was recognized by The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday, being named to the WBCA Thirty Under 30 presented by Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment list for the 2020-21 season.

The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement. In its sixth year of the program, Alverson is the only ACC coach named to the list in 2021.

In her second season at Georgia Tech, Alverson has helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a combined 35-19 (.648) record through two seasons thus far as Tech opens the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. During her first season with the Jackets, Tech defeated four top-25 opponents, including two on the road, and reached the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The Jackets are in the midst of a storied season in 2020-21, having finished the ACC season with a 12-6 record, tying the most league wins in program history, and finishing the regular season in third-place for the best outright finish in program history. With the finish, Tech earned the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2012.

The Andalusia, Ala., native arrived on The Flats after spending two seasons at the University of Southern California. While with the Trojans, Alverson helped ink the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and tutored five student-athletes to Pac-12 academic accolades. Additionally, six Trojans picked up All-Pac-12 honors during her two-year stay.

Prior to her time at USC, Alverson served one year at New Mexico State as an assistant coach where she helped sign two top-150 prospects as part of her co-recruiting coordinator role. The Aggies won their third-straight Western Athletic Conference Tournament Championship in 2017, finishing the season undefeated in league action and earning the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Alverson started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech, spending two seasons with the Red Raiders from 2014-16. A four-year letterwinner at Auburn from 2009-13, Alverson played three years for head coach Nell Fortner.

The 2021 WBCA Thirty Under 30 honorees include:
Name                                  Title                                                                                  Institution
Jaymee Acton                   Assistant Coach                                                             North Georgia
Jackie Alexander              Assistant Coach                                                             Eastern Kentucky
Blanche Alverson            Assistant Coach                                                             Georgia Tech
Nicole Ambrose               Assistant Coach                                                             USC Upstate
Alexandra Bassetti          Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator                   Manhattan College
Camden Boehner             Assistant Coach                                                             Tusculum
Kelly Bruce                        Assistant Coach                                                             Penn State Behrend
Kenia Cole                         Assistant Coach                                                             Hampton
Kaitlyn Cresencia             Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator                   Mercer
Cheyenne Curley             Assistant Coach                                                             Towson
Theo Dean                         Head Coach                                                                    Truman State
Kayla DeCriscio                Assistant Coach                                                             Niagara
Symone Denham             Assistant Coach                                                             New Mexico
Evan Dodd                         Assistant Coach                                                             Indianapolis
Sean Ehlbeck                     Assistant Coach                                                             UT Arlington
Maggie Gallagher            Assistant Coach                                                             Marist
Imani Gordon                   Assistant Coach                                                             Notre Dame (Ohio)
Hana Haden                      Head Coach                                                                    Moberly Area CC
Victoria Jankoska             Assistant Coach                                                             Missouri State
Dytanya Johnson             Assistant Coach                                                             Charleston
Abby Jump                        Assistant Coach                                                             Wright State
Jenna Kotas                       Assistant Coach                                                             Illinois-Springfield
John Leonzo                      Assistant Coach                                                             Cedarville
Paige Love                         Assistant Coach                                                             UNC Asheville
Nikki Newman                  Assistant Coach                                                             Radford
Jazmin Pitts                       Assistant Coach                                                             Nevada
Addy Roller                       Assistant Coach                                                             Drury
Lindsey Spann                   Interim Assistant Coach                                                Maryland
Brittany White                  Assistant Coach                                                             Tuskegee
Ashley Williams               Assistant Coach                                                             Indiana

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

 

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women's Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

