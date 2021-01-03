Alvarado, Devoe Power Tech Past Deacs, 70-54

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes
THE FLATS — Georgia Tech men’s basketball used hot shooting and double-digit scoring from Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe to rout Wake Forest, 70-54, for its third-straight win on Sunday evening at McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-1 ACC) shot 50 percent from the field for the game and 46.7 percent from downtown in the first half to jump on the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) early. Tech also worked to hold Wake Forest to just 41.5 percent shooting from the field and a paltry 15 percent from downtown. Tech led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half.
Alvarado led the field in scoring thanks to a 21-point second-half surge, finishing with 25 overall. Devoe, meanwhile, carried things offensively early with 14 first-half points before finishing with 17.
Two Jackets controlled the glass with six rebounds — Moses Wright and Jordan Usher — while Bubba Parham also chipped in eight points, including two threes. Devoe went 4-for-10 from deep throughout the evening.
Wake Forest was led by two double-digit scorers in Isaiah Mucius, who finished with 21 on the night, and Ody Oguama, who totaled 10.
Georgia Tech continues the 2021 campaign on the road as it travels to face Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia).
Georgia Tech dominated the pace of the game, finishing with a 25-6 fastbreak advantage. Jose Alvarado (10) led Tech with 25 points. (photo by Danny Karnik)
Post-Game Notes
TEAM NOTES
- Tech won its fourth consecutive game, matching the longest winning streak by a Yellow Jacket team under head coach Josh Pastner. The Jackets finished the 2019-20 season with four straight wins and have won four in a row on three other occasions. Tech has not won as many as five in a row since the 2012-13 season (six straight in December of that season).
- Tech won its fourth straight meeting in the series with Wake Forest and has won 10 of the last 13.
- Twenty-six of Tech’s 70 points (37.1 pct.) against Wake Forest came off turnovers, the second-highest percentage of the season behind the Kentucky game (33 of 79, 41.8 pct.).
- Tech has connected on 37 of its 93 three-point attempts in its last four games (39.8 percent) and is up to 34.0 percent for the season. The Jackets are averaging 8.1 made threes per game, 2.9 per game more than they made in 2019-20
- Jose Alvarado, Michael Devoe and Bubba Parham combined to hit 8-of-19 three-point field goal attempts against Wake Forest. They have hit 29-of-64 collectively in Tech’s last four games (7-of-14 collectively vs. North Carolina, 6-of-12 vs. Delaware State, 8-of-19 vs. Florida A&M).
- Devoe and Alvarado are averaging 19.3 and 17.3 points per game, respectively, in ACC games. They have shot 56.3 percent from the floor combined (40-of-71) and 42.4 percent (14-of-33) from three-point range.
- Alvarado, Devoe and Bubba Parham combined to hit 8-of-19 three-point field goal attempts against Wake Forest. They have hit 29-of-64 collectively in Tech’s last four games (7-of-14 collectively vs. North Carolina, 6-of-12 vs. Delaware State, 8-of-19 vs. Florida A&M).
- For the sixth time in the last seven games, Tech won the turnover battle and had more assists than turnovers. Only against Florida State (11 assists, 12 turnovers, FSU has 12 turnovers) did the Jackets fall short.
- Tech forced 115 turnovers over its past six games and scored 134 points from them, including 36 turnovers for 55 points from Wake Forest and North Carolina combined. The Jackets have forced 16.1 turnovers per game for the season, while committing just 12.2 per game. Tech came into the Wake Forest with fifth-best turnover margin and the second best assist/turnover ratio in the ACC.
- Tech has averaged just 10.4 turnovers over its last seven games (a total of 73), compared to 37 in its first two games. The Yellow Jackets committed 14 against Wake Forest and has a plus-42 turnover margin in its last seven games.
- Since going to its smaller lineup, Tech has had just six shots blocked in its last seven games. The Yellow Jackets had 13 shots blocked in their two season-opening losses.
- Though the Yellow Jackets hit just 9-of-14 free throws against Wake Forest, Tech’s accuracy from the free throw line is well above its 2019-20 norm. The Jackets have hit 71.6 percent from the charity stripe, compared to 67.7 last season. Tech has scored 15.1 points per game at the stripe, 2.1 points better than last season.
Jordan Usher (4) turned in yeoman’s effort for Georgia Tech, recording eight rebounds, four assists and a game-high four blocks. (photo by Danny Karnik)
Game Highlights
Post-Game Press Conference
Guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, and head coach Josh Pastner