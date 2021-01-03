Alvarado, Devoe Power Tech Past Deacs, 70-54

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech men’s basketball used hot shooting and double-digit scoring from Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe to rout Wake Forest, 70-54, for its third-straight win on Sunday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-1 ACC) shot 50 percent from the field for the game and 46.7 percent from downtown in the first half to jump on the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) early. Tech also worked to hold Wake Forest to just 41.5 percent shooting from the field and a paltry 15 percent from downtown. Tech led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half.

Alvarado led the field in scoring thanks to a 21-point second-half surge, finishing with 25 overall. Devoe, meanwhile, carried things offensively early with 14 first-half points before finishing with 17.

Two Jackets controlled the glass with six rebounds — Moses Wright and Jordan Usher — while Bubba Parham also chipped in eight points, including two threes. Devoe went 4-for-10 from deep throughout the evening.

Wake Forest was led by two double-digit scorers in Isaiah Mucius, who finished with 21 on the night, and Ody Oguama, who totaled 10.

Georgia Tech continues the 2021 campaign on the road as it travels to face Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia).