Alejandra Cruz Ranked 47th in Initial Spring ITA Ranking

THE FLATS – Fresh off a victory Sunday and carrying a 4-0 record in singles competition this spring, senior Alejandra Cruz was ranked No. 47 in the first singles ITA Rankings of the season Wednesday.

The Mexico City native collected a win over the now fourth-ranked Aysegul Mert (Georgia) in just two sets (6-4, 7-5) on Jan. 30. She also carries a victory over No. 58 DJ Bennett (Auburn) 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8) on Jan. 20 at Auburn. Cruz defeated Addison Iacono (Chattanooga) 6-2, 6-3 Sunday.

Her win over Iacono helped Tech to a Sunday doubleheader sweep of the Mocs and Jacksonville State, giving Tech a 3-2 record this spring.

Up next, Tech travels to Columbia, S.C. for a showdown with South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The Jackets return to Ken Byers Tennis Complex Saturday, Feb. 14 for a doubleheader against Mississippi State and Rutgers beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

