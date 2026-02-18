ACC Postgraduate Scholar Program Honors Four Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Drew Burress (baseball), Alejandra Cruz (women’s tennis), Joe Fusile (football) and Anna Hadjiloizou (women’s swimming and diving) are among the 63 student-athletes that have been recognized as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2026 postgraduate scholarship program.

Cruz is on schedule to graduate from Georgia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in industrial design, while Fusile graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in December. Notably, Cruz and Fusile are the only women’s tennis and football student-athletes, respectively, among this year’s 32 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford scholarship recipients.

Cruz and Fusile were both awarded Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford postgraduate scholarships, which are given to student-athletes that have performed with distinction in the classroom (with a minimum 3.0 grade point average), their sport (earning local, conference, regional and/or national recognition) and the community, and intend to pursue a graduate degree. Each recipient receives $9,000 towards their postgraduate education.

Burress and Hadjiloizou are recipients of the ACC’s Excellence Award, which requires the same academic, athletic and community standards as the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford scholarships, but plan to pursue professional careers in their respective sports or chosen fields of study instead of postgraduate studies.

Burress is on pace to graduate from Georgia Tech in just three years this May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, while Hadjiloizou will graduate from the Institute with a bachelor’s degree in industrial design.

The ACC has selected postgraduate scholarships recipients annually since 1971, providing nearly $5.8 million to more than 1,000 student-athletes. This year’s award winners were chosen by a vote of the conference’s Faculty Athletic Representatives at the conference’s winter meetings.

