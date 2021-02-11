ACC Coaches Voted Baseball Third in Coastal

Full Schedule | Attendance/Safety Policies

GREENSBORO, N.C. – No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball was predicted to finish third in the Coastal Division in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the league announced on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets received two first-place votes, totaling 71 points overall. Miami led the way with 89 points (seven first-place), just ahead of Virginia’s 85 (five).

In the Atlantic Division, Louisville led the conference with 95 total points and was voted as the likely ACC winner.

An extremely deep conference in 2021, 10 ACC teams have been ranked in at least one major poll during the 2021 preseason, with Georgia Tech ranking at No. 15 in the nation, and 27 different ACC players have been named to at least one preseason All-America Team, including Luke Waddell earning second-team honors.

The preseason No. 15 Yellow Jackets return perhaps one of its deepest rosters in recent history as it prepares to defend its Coastal Division Championship from 2019 after the 2020 season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Six of eight position players in the field return for Tech, including 2020 freshmen all-Americans Drew Compton, Stephen Reid and Dalton Smith, alongside Waddell, Colin Hall and Austin Wilhite in the field.

On the mound, the Jackets are even deeper, returning all but one of its weekend rotation from last year (Cort Roedig, Zach Maxwell) and regaining the services of Brant Hurter, Tech’s 2019 ERA leader who missed last season recovering from injury. Also returning are Luke Bartnicki, Sam Crawford, Andy Archer, and Hugh Chapman.

Georgia Tech opens up the season at home on Friday, Feb. 19 against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Complete Results:

Atlantic Division

Louisville (11) – 95 NC State (1) – 74 Florida State (1) – 73 Clemson (1) – 48 Wake Forest – 45 Boston College – 39 Notre Dame – 18

Coastal Division

Miami (7) – 89 Virginia (5) – 85 Georgia Tech (2) – 71 Duke – 59 North Carolina – 40 Virginia Tech – 31 Pitt – 17

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.

