ACC Announces Women’s Basketball Future Matchups

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will travel to Cal and Stanford next season as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its new women’s basketball schedule model for the next two seasons to accommodate the additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford to the conference beginning in 2024.
Tech maintains one home-and-home partner for the next two seasons in Clemson, and will face 16 of the league’s opponents once a season in the 18-game league schedule format. In addition to Clemson, the Yellow Jackets’ first slate under the new model in 2024-25 includes home games against Duke, Florida State, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to the West Coast for the first time next season, visiting Cal and Stanford. Additional road opponents for the upcoming season include Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Virginia.
Tech will not travel to Dallas to face the Mustangs until 2025-26 when it’s home and away opponents switch. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date.
For each ACC team, the 18-game schedule for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons feature:
- Each school has an assigned travel partner that will feature a home-and-away series.
- The home and away matchups will flip annually.
- Current ACC membership travels to Pacific Time Zone once every two seasons.
Georgia Tech has never met any of the league’s three incoming members in program history.
The 2023-24 Yellow Jackets return to the hardwood on Sunday, March 3 to close out regular season play at Miami. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. in the Watsco Center on ACC Network.
GEORGIA TECH-ACC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL OPPONENTS THROUGH 2025-26
2024-25
Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia
2025-26
Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia
Away: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
