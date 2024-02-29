ACC Announces Women’s Basketball Future Matchups

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will travel to Cal and Stanford next season as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its new women’s basketball schedule model for the next two seasons to accommodate the additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford to the conference beginning in 2024.

Tech maintains one home-and-home partner for the next two seasons in Clemson, and will face 16 of the league’s opponents once a season in the 18-game league schedule format. In addition to Clemson, the Yellow Jackets’ first slate under the new model in 2024-25 includes home games against Duke, Florida State, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Yellow Jackets will travel to the West Coast for the first time next season, visiting Cal and Stanford. Additional road opponents for the upcoming season include Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Virginia.