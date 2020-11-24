ACC Announces Tip Times, TV

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule (subject to change)
Tech Announces Women’s Basketball Safety Protocols
THE FLATS – Tip times and television coverage have been set for Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s 2020-21 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, as announced Tuesday by the league office. The Yellow Jackets will appear on the ACC Network six times and three times on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network.
Two non-conference games will be broadcast on the ACC Network when the Yellow Jackets host in-state rival Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 29 and then welcome UCF on Monday, Dec. 21. Both non-conference games are slated to tip at 2 p.m.
Four conference games will appear on the ACC Network, including a pair of home games at McCamish Pavilion when the Jackets host Syracuse on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and Florida State on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Georgia Tech’s games at Notre Dame on Jan. 3 (4 p.m.) and Florida State on Jan. 31 (2 p.m.) will both be carried on the ACCN. Tech’s regular-season finale against Pitt on Feb. 28 is a flex game with tip time and coverage being announced at a later date.
Tech will appear on the RSN, airing in Georgia on Fox Sports South, for the first time on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. when NC State visits McCamish Pavilion. The Tech-Wake Forest game on Feb. 7 will also be on the RSN and tip at 2 p.m. Tech’s final RSN appearance will be at Boston College on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.
All opponents, sites, dates and times are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
UPDATED GEORGIA TECH 2020-21 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
*All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines
|Nov. 25
|Wed.
|GEORGIA STATE
|Noon
|ACCNX
|Nov. 29
|Sun.
|GEORGIA
|2 p.m.
|ACCN
|Dec. 3
|Thurs.
|TULANE
|6 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Dec. 9
|Wed.
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|11 a.m.
|ACCNX
|Dec. 13
|Sun.
|at Notre Dame
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Dec. 17
|Thurs.
|MIAMI
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Dec. 21
|Mon.
|UCF
|2 p.m.
|ACCN
|Dec. 31
|Thurs.
|NC STATE
|7 p.m.
|RSN
|Jan. 3
|Sun.
|at Notre Dame
|4 p.m.
|ACCN
|Jan. 7
|Thurs.
|at Clemson
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Jan. 10
|Sun.
|VIRGINIA TECH
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Jan. 14
|Thurs.
|SYRACUSE
|6 p.m.
|ACCN
|Jan. 17
|Sun.
|at Virginia
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Jan. 21
|Thurs.
|at Wake Forest
|6 p.m.
|TBA
|Jan. 24
|Sun.
|DUKE
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Jan. 28
|Thurs.
|at Miami
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Jan. 31
|Sun.
|at Florida State
|2 p.m.
|ACCN
|Feb. 4
|Thurs.
|CLEMSON
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Feb. 7
|Sun.
|WAKE FOREST
|2 p.m.
|RSN
|Feb. 11
|Thurs.
|at Louisville
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Feb. 18
|Thurs.
|FLORIDA STATE
|6 p.m.
|ACCN
|Feb. 21
|Sun.
|at Boston College
|2 p.m.
|RSN
|Feb. 25
|Thurs.
|at North Carolina
|6 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Feb. 28
|Sun.
|PITTSBURGH
|TBA
|TBD – Flex Game on ACCN/ESPN/ESPN2
|March 3-7
|Wed.-Sun.
|ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)
|TBA
|TBA
*ALL CAPS denotes game at McCamish Pavilion; all times Eastern
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.