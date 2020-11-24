ACC Announces Tip Times, TV

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule (subject to change)

Tech Announces Women’s Basketball Safety Protocols

THE FLATS – Tip times and television coverage have been set for Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s 2020-21 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, as announced Tuesday by the league office. The Yellow Jackets will appear on the ACC Network six times and three times on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network.

Two non-conference games will be broadcast on the ACC Network when the Yellow Jackets host in-state rival Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 29 and then welcome UCF on Monday, Dec. 21. Both non-conference games are slated to tip at 2 p.m.

Four conference games will appear on the ACC Network, including a pair of home games at McCamish Pavilion when the Jackets host Syracuse on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and Florida State on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Georgia Tech’s games at Notre Dame on Jan. 3 (4 p.m.) and Florida State on Jan. 31 (2 p.m.) will both be carried on the ACCN. Tech’s regular-season finale against Pitt on Feb. 28 is a flex game with tip time and coverage being announced at a later date.

Tech will appear on the RSN, airing in Georgia on Fox Sports South, for the first time on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. when NC State visits McCamish Pavilion. The Tech-Wake Forest game on Feb. 7 will also be on the RSN and tip at 2 p.m. Tech’s final RSN appearance will be at Boston College on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

All opponents, sites, dates and times are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.