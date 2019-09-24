ACC Announces 2019-20 Women’s Basketball Slate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play home-and-home series against Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Wake Forest as part of its new 18-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule unveiled Tuesday. In addition, the Yellow Jackets will host Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia at McCamish Pavilion.
After a competitive non-conference schedule concludes, Tech opens its conference slate with a pair of home contests when Virginia (Dec. 29) and Miami (Jan. 2) visit The Flats. The Jackets will make their first appearance on the new ACC Network on Jan. 5 at Wake Forest before concluding the road swing at Florida State on Jan. 9.
Tech and Clemson tip off for the first game of the two-game series on Jan. 12 in McCamish Pavilion before the Jackets make the midweek trip to Syracuse on Jan. 16. Two opponents await the Jackets at home with Tech hosting Boston College (Jan. 19) and North Carolina (Jan. 23) before Tech closes the month with road trips to Duke (Jan. 26) and Miami (Jan. 30) for the second game on ACCN.
Notre Dame and Tech tip off on the ACC Network on Feb. 2, while the Jackets travel to Pittsburgh for a tilt on Feb. 6. Tech returns home to host Wake Forest (Feb. 9) before hitting the road for a pair of matchups at Virginia Tech (Feb. 13) and NC State (Feb. 16).
The Jackets play their final two home regular season contests, welcoming Louisville (Feb. 20) for a contest on the Regional Sports Network (RSN) and Florida State (Feb. 23). Tech will make the return trip to Clemson on March 1 for its final regular season game of the season.
All 135 ACC regular-season conference games will be available through the ESPN family of networks, including the new ACC Network, the conference’s Regional Sports Network or ACC Network Extra. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will return to the Greensboro Coliseum, March 4-8, for the 20th time in 21 years.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. Ticket packages are available for $65 per seat and $150 for courtside seats. Current men’s basketball season ticket holders can purchase women’s basketball season tickets at a discounted rate of $30 per seat.
2019-20 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball ACC Schedule
December
29 Virginia McCamish Pavilion ACC Network Extra
January
2 Miami McCamish Pavilion ACC Network Extra
5 Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. ACC Network
9 Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. ACC Network Extra
12 Clemson McCamish Pavilion ACC Network Extra
16 Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y. ACC Network Extra
19 Boston College McCamish Pavilion ACC Network Extra
23 North Carolina McCamish Pavilion RSN
26 Duke Durham, N.C. ACC Network Extra
30 Miami Miami, Fla. ACC Network
February
2 Notre Dame McCamish Pavilion ACC Network
6 Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. ACC Network Extra
9 Wake Forest McCamish Pavilion ACC Network Extra
13 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. ACC Network Extra
16 NC State Raleigh, N.C. ACC Network Extra
20 Louisville McCamish Pavilion RSN
23 Florida State McCamish Pavilion ACC Network
March
1 Clemson Clemson, S.C. ACC Network Extra
4-8 at ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C.
ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.
Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.
